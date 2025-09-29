American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $342.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $349.19. The company has a market capitalization of $238.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.20.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

