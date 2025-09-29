Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $342.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.75.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

