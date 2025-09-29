Alpine Bank Wealth Management Buys 594 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.10. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.