LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 84367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

LPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Stock Up 3.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,380.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the period.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

