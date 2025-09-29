WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 1994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $542.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.57.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
