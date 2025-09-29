WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 1994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $542.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.57.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 344.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

