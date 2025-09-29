Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.16 and last traded at $84.61, with a volume of 1560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $603.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90.

Institutional Trading of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,690.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

