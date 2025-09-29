Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 784097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several research firms have commented on PL. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.The company had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 245.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after buying an additional 1,743,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 10,305.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,509,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 1,494,744 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at $7,723,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 477.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 1,116,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 415.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,326,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 1,068,978 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

