Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 36332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

LAUR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 16.41%.The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 260.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

