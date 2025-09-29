SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 511984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 3.2%

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 3.41.

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 756,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $9,123,582.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,161,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,421,804.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,221,247 shares of company stock worth $38,461,969. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 941.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

