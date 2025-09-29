IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $402.50 and last traded at $402.31, with a volume of 6573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $392.85.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.64.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.00 million.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 55,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.92, for a total transaction of $20,752,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,801,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,720,389.76. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,837 shares of company stock worth $53,984,109. Insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IES by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,916,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IES by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in IES by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,853,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

