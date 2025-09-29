Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 12,325 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 593.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 147,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average of $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

