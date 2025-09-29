FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 38666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $578.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 107,716.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

