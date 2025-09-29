Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 340608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Almonty Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.
Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 104.72% and a negative net margin of 366.52%.
Almonty Industries Inc is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc is based in TORONTO.
