Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 255 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VYM opened at $140.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

