Albion Financial Group UT Buys 83 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $223.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average of $199.78. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

