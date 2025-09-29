MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX traded down $54.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,042,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,177. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,565,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

