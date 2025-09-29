T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stock Position Increased by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 4.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $237.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.76. The stock has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.77 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $15,396,525.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 634,305,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,586,428,283.64. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,525,632 shares of company stock worth $609,403,041 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

