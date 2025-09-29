Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $94.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.