Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $41.71 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 2.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $41,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $175.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

