Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 3,787 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $177.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.92, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

