Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 4,821 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Olympus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. New Perspectives Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 155,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $74.59 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

