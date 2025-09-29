Nova R Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $565.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $579.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

