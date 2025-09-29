Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 49.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

