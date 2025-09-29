City Holding Co. Sells 240 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

City Holding Co. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after purchasing an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,259,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,953,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 523,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,009,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,418,000 after acquiring an additional 544,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $85.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $54.40 and a 52-week high of $86.65.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

