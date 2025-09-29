Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.84.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE SPOT opened at $715.87 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $362.31 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 173.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.