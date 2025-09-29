FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 740.0% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $514.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,153.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

