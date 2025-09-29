FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 904 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $644,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.71. The firm has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

