Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Franklin Wireless Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ FKWL traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,956. Franklin Wireless has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Wireless by 25.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Wireless by 175.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

