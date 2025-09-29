Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.140-2.140 EPS.

Carnival Price Performance

Carnival stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.56. 24,379,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,883,588. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Carnival by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,207,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,388,000 after purchasing an additional 798,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,271,000 after purchasing an additional 433,964 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Carnival by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 2,112,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 761,432 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Carnival by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,504,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 487,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,359,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 107,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

