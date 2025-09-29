Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $456.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

