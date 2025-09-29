Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 136 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of TT opened at $415.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

