GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.