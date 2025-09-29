Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $915.95 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $867.16 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $955.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $971.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $406.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,137.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,069.58.

In other news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

