Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Critical Comparison

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 3 3 0 2.50 Kimco Realty 0 7 5 1 2.54

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $38.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.05%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $24.85, indicating a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.91% 2.64% 1.35% Kimco Realty 28.54% 5.58% 2.99%

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 236.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Kimco Realty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $661.39 million 6.52 $62.69 million $0.55 62.45 Kimco Realty $2.04 billion 7.19 $410.79 million $0.83 26.04

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.



Phillips Edison & Co., Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services. The company was founded by Jeffrey S. Edison and Michael C. Phillips in 1991 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Kimco Realty



Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

