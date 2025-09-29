Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

IWR opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

