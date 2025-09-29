Enclave Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Enclave Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

