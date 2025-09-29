The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $143.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

