Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

