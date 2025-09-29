ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $12.43. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 12,793 shares traded.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,480,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,352,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

