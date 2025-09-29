WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Shares Up 8.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WhiteFiber traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.85. 225,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,134,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on WhiteFiber from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

