DexCom’s (DXCM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $106.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DXCM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.11.

Get DexCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.17. 826,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. DexCom has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,893,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,279,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 79,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,016,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $350,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DexCom by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $576,610,000 after buying an additional 3,410,858 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after buying an additional 2,879,489 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.