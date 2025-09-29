Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Cadence Minerals Price Performance
Shares of KDNC opened at GBX 4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.49 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 78.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Cadence Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 1.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 6.40.
About Cadence Minerals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Minerals
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Emerging Stocks You Haven’t Heard Much From This Cycle
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Costco Investors Will Get A “Special” Treat For Christmas
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Ways to Test the Crypto Market Without Owning Bitcoin
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.