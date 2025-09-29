Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $30,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

