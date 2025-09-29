United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4%

UPS stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

