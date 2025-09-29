SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.