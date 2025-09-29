Genesis Private Wealth LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:APH opened at $122.60 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

