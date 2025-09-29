Genesis Private Wealth LLC Sells 364 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Genesis Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.