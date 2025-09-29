Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 143.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,413 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,272,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,051 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,594,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,725,000 after acquiring an additional 864,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.8%

NVO stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $121.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $248.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.