Elser Financial Planning Inc Purchases New Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $283.29 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.