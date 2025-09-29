Elser Financial Planning Inc Acquires 524 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

